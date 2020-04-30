New unemployment claims dip slightly in Iowa

The Iowa Workforce Department reported 27,115 new unemployment claims were filed the week ending April 25, down slightly from the previous week.

In total, 28,827 Iowans filed claims, with 1,712 claims filed by Iowa workers who live in another state, according to Thursday's IWD report. The previous week's total was 27,912 claims.

The state received 170,990 continuing unemployment claims that week, the report states. Those payouts totaled $51,408,623.02.

Industries reporting the most claims include:



manufacturing: 7,402 claims

health care and social assistance: 4,190 claims

self-employed, contractors, etc.: 4,182

retail: 2.472

Accommodation and food service: 2,130

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, or FPUC, payments were made to 153,951 Iowans for the week, amounting to $102.7 million. A total of $327.7 million in such payments have been made since April 4.

In addition, 13,344 Iowans received a share of $4.8 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits, according to the IWD release.

IWD urges Iowans with questions about unemployment benefits to visit its website at iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov. Those with further questions are asked to send an email to uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov or call 1-866-239-0843.