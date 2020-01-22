New unclaimed property building to open in Omaha

The Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante will reveal the office location for the Nebraska State Treasurer’s Division of Unclaimed Property Omaha-Metro area on Monday, Feb. 3rd.

According to a release, one in five Nebraskans have some sort of unclaimed property. Unclaimed property can be monetary funds or other personal assets considered lost or abandoned.

“My goal with this office is to provide a central location for people who live in Douglas, Sarpy and other counties to have a convenient location to file unclaimed property claims, receive their money, and work with staff from my office face-to-face,” Murante said.