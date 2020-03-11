New trial start set for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

Another trial date has been set for a man accused of killing his former girlfriend in a Sioux City hotel room and setting it aflame.

Court records say 29-year-old Jordan Henry has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and arson.

The new starting date for his nonjury trial is April 7. His earlier dates were July 9 and Sept. 17 last year.

Police have said an autopsy showed 40-year-old Elizabeth Bockholt, of Hinton, was strangled. Firefighters found her unresponsive Jan. 24 last year in a Wingate Hotel room, and she was pronounced dead later at a hospital.