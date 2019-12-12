New trial date set for driver in Lexington collision that killed 3

A trial has been delayed again for a woman who survived a central Nebraska collision that killed three passengers in the car she was driving. Dawson County District Court records say Angelique Kampmann has pleaded not guilty to three counts of manslaughter, driving under the influence and causing serious injury and one count of driving under the influence, first offense. Her original trial starting date was June 18. That had been changed to Tuesday. It's now been set to begin Feb. 11. The collision occurred Oct. 16 last year on U.S. Highway 30 between Overton and Elm Creek.