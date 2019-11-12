New tool helps NSP find hidden drugs

Nebraska State Patrol troopers made are crediting a new piece of technology in helping them make a recent drug bust along Interstate 80.

A hand-held narcotics analyzer called Trunarc is helping to beat crooks at their game of hide-and-seek. It played a role when the NSP seized cocaine and pot during a traffic stop Sunday. Arnold Rodriguez from Modesto, Calif., remains in the Lincoln County Jail.

Such traffic stops are crucial to the patrol; more traffic stops mean more felony arrests.

I-80 is often referred to as a drug pipeline.

“Those drugs that are traveling through, we know that statistically they make it back into our communities,” said Capt. Jason Scott with the Nebraska State Patrol.

Scott said he’s seen a lot of this; the way drugs are brought in hasn’t changed much since the ‘90s: hidden compartments, in tires, and just this week, drugs were found hidden in spray foam.

“We have seen it in actual canned goods, we've seen boxes with false compartments within the boxes, gift wrap packages — Christmas is just around the corner,” Scott said.

He said interdiction seizures are up as a whole since 2017.

The narcotic analyzer played a big role in a recent bust: The laser shoots through packaging and can identify chemicals. It also prevents law enforcement from handling dangerous drugs like fentanyl.

“It's not someone else's problem. It's absolutely Nebraska's problem,” Scott said. “These people put people at risk while they are conducting criminal activity in Nebraska.”

NSP said it doesn’t believe the drug supply is shrinking, just that they are doing a better job at training and criminal interdiction.