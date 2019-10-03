New testing procedures determine difference between Hemp and Marijuana in Nebraska

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Services Bureau now offers a test that will allow labs to distinguish between hemp and marijuana in accordance with Nebraska State Statues.

According to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s office, the test was developed from a method the DEA uses and was recently validated at the DCSO lab. The test will be used to confirm that plant material is marijuana if it contains more than 1 percent THC.

This test is reportedly a cost and time-efficient solution to meet the needs established by the current laws, according to the release.

