New teen clinic grand opening Tuesday in West Omaha

A new clinic in West Omaha opened today, it will specialize in helping teens and young adults get access to health care.

Teen clinic grand opening in West Omaha

One World Community Health Center is a clinic that will offer sports physicals, STD testing, family planning, behavioral health-care, and much more.

Nurses at the center say that the number of STD cases in the county are high. Melanie Bundine, a nurse, hopes she can educate teens and young adults on this issue.

"We really want this to be a very open and friendly non-judgmental place that this specific population can come," said Bundine.

There is already a center in South Omaha, and they hope to make the same services more convenient for their West Omaha visitors.

The facility is confidential, for patients ranging from ages 12-24, and have staff available to communicate in nine different languages.

