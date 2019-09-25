New study with UNMC and Nebraska Medicine reveals improved heart pumps

UNMC and Nebraska Medicine recently took part in a major study with 69 other institutions, and the results, doctors say, are impressive.

The three-year heart pump study included more than 1,000 patients across the country, including 60 patients here at UNMC/Nebraska Medicine.

The newest line of heart pumps seems to rival the results of getting a heart transplant, making those who cannot get a new heart, an option to live with a pump for many years. Doctors are finding the pumps are performing better and lasting longer.

Tom Calabro has had heart problems for years. His heart problems go back to his early days as a firefighter when it wasn’t required to wear a mask. Breathing in chemicals over the years damaged his heart.

“Four years ago I was sitting in my Lazy Boy and couldn’t get up,” said Calabro.

Four years ago, he revived the latest model of the heart pump, a left ventricular assist device known as an L-VAD. It keeps the blood circulating in his body.

“The longest living LVAD patient UNMC has had is 8-years. And she has the Heartmate 2. I’m hoping to stay alive as long as she has, maybe even a little longer,” said Calabro.

Nebraska Medicine’s surgical director Dr. John Um took part in the study and found the new pumps are nearly as good as getting a new heart.

“It’s becoming increasingly more difficult to get a heart transplant,” said Um.

According to Dr. Um, 10 years ago with the first generation of heart pumps, you had a 50 percent chance at survival the first year. Now, the survival rate is 80 percent after two years.

Dr. Um hopes at some point the next advancement could even be wireless power for the devices.

