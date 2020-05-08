New study to determine why fewer children get sick from coronavirus

(CNN) - A new study aims to discover why it appears fewer children have gotten sick from COVID-19.

The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, aims to determine the rate of infection of the coronavirus in U.S. children and their family members, as well as who among those will develop symptoms of the disease. (Source: CDC/CNN)

The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, aims to determine the rate of infection of the coronavirus in U.S. children and their family members, as well as who among those will develop symptoms of the disease.

It will also try to answer whether it impacts children who have asthma or other allergic conditions differently.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says very few children, when compared to adults, have become sick with COVID-19 during this pandemic. He says this study will begin to answer whether that's because children are resistant to infection of the coronavirus or because they don't develop symptoms.

The study team will use a subset of 2,000 families already taking part in NIH-funded pediatric research.

They hope to be done with the field research in six months.

The NIH says preliminary evidence suggests that having an allergic condition may reduce a person's susceptibility to coronavirus infection and severe COVID-19 disease.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.