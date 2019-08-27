New study shows metro traffic getting worse

A new study from Texas A&M Transportation Institute reveals that Omaha along with cities all over the country is experiencing heavier traffic than ever before.

According to the study, in 2017, commuters around the country spent an average of 54 hours stuck in traffic, burned through 21 gallons of fuel, and lost an estimated $1,000.

Luckily for Nebraskan’s, we are behind the spectrum but that doesn’t stop drivers like Kejuan Moore from wishing the numbers were better.

“I started my own company so I am constantly moving, moving,” said Moore.

Commuters in Omaha spend on average 38 hours a year delayed and more than $600, according to the study.

Rebeca Sledge is an Omaha commuter and wishes she could put that money in her gas tank.

“I’d try to fill up my tank of gas. I have a V8 so it’s a gas guzzler so yeah, I’d definitely use it for gas money,” said Sledge.

Sledge is also a mother and wishes she could spend that time with her kids, but heavy traffic makes that hard.

“I try not to notice, you’re just going from point A to point B so you’re not really thinking about it, but now that you mention it, it’s a lot of time,” said Sledge.

Both Sledge and Moore say they understand the city can never get rid of traffic, but they hope as the city moves westward, something will change to make commuting easier.

