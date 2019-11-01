Study: Heartland Flood victims could wait 5 years for FEMA buyout

It’s been a stressor from the get-go, flood victims trying to financially hold on as they wait on a FEMA buyout. And now, a new study out of the Natural Resources Defense Council that points to long wait ahead.

Flooded Neighborhood / Source: Jocelyn Augustino / FEMA

When 6 News first met Darren West back in July, he still had to use a boat to get to his family's home. He's now one of the approximately 80 people in Pottawattamie County considering a FEMA buyout.

“It's extremely difficult for people living paycheck to paycheck to have to pay a mortgage and then have to pay on another, or to live somewhere else,” said West. “We've been out since March so we've had to deal with that already."

And they’re going to have to keep dealing with it, according to the study, led by Anna Weber.

“We looked at about 30 years of FEMA grant data and we were able to identify about 43,000 properties were acquired or are somewhere in the process of being acquired using FEMA buyout money,” Weber said.

And the results are not what people hit hardest by this year’s historic flooding, want to hear.

“What we found is it takes about a year or two years on average to get from the disaster declaration to the approval and then it takes another few years to get from the approval through to the end of the process,” said Weber.

That’s an average of five years. And while hundreds of people wait across several counties in Iowa alone, there's a good chance their homes will be swallowed up again.

Weber and her colleagues also looked at flood records of some of the most flood-prone properties in the nation and found they're hit, on average every five years.

“So for the most flood-prone homes in the nation, if you're one of those homeowners waiting for a buyout, it's almost guaranteed you'll be hit by a flood again before that process is complete," Weber said.

More bad news for people like West, who at this point is exhausted from it all.

“Signing up just means you're an interested party,” West said. “I don't know if we're going to take the buyout or what we're going to do."