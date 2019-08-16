New stops signs in place at 84th and Platteview Road

Crews on 84th and Platteview Road installed a three-way stop on the busy and oftentimes dangerous intersection Friday.

Photo courtesy: MGN

Commuters are conflicted with the results and Dennis Wilson, Sarpy County engineer, explains how problematic this intersection has been.

“It’s been a real problem trying to come up with a solution because it’s designed for lower volumes and lower speeds,” said Wilson.

Two fatal accidents prompted a study of the intersection, according to authorities.

Teresa Vogel is concerned with the volume of people on the road.

“When you go around the curve and there’s a line of people stopping there, it’s an accident waiting to happen,” said Vogel.

Many commuters think the stop signs should be a light to avoid the problem altogether, but authorities say they’re looking into several permanent options—possibly a stoplight or making lanes wider.

