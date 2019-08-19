New stop signs on 84th and Platteview Road may not be enough

The new stop signs placed along 84th and Platteview Road to hopefully make the intersection safer, are not working as expected.

“We hear the traffic, horns honking, and brakes squealing,” said Cheryl Haffke, who lives nearby. “I don’t think the lights are going to work down there at all.”

The County added the signs after two deadly crashes over the course of a few months, but Haffke has seen worse.

“I’ve lived here 30-some years, I know of at least 10 or 12 that are bad. We’ve had a lot of fatalities down on that corner,” said Haffke.

The Sarpy County Sherrif’s Office is giving it extra attention. Lieutenant Dan Golda and 6 News investigated the issue.

Plenty of cars rolled through the stop signs.

“The red truck didn’t stop, you are required to stop behind the stop sign,” said Golda.

According to Golda, rolling does not qualify as a stop, and you are required to stop at a stop sign.

The County Board has voted to lower the speed limit from 55 mph to 45mph to hopefully help with safety.

