New sensors meant to quicken response to spring flooding along Missouri River

Five new flood sensors have been installed in areas along the Missouri River as part of a series of improvements where flooding is anticipated, according to a joint press release by Iowa and Nebraska Departments of Transportation.

The sensors will give officials better information regarding river levels in those areas, which will allow for emergency supplies and equipment to be deployed earlier, officials said in the statement.

Travelers should be cautious this spring as flooding impacts will not be the same as last year.

Road and levee repairs by local districts and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will impact how floodwater will flow in the area, especially from I-29 to Iowa Highway 2, the press release reads.

Improvement projects by both departments have also been underway on Highway 34 and I-680 to help keep roads open longer and re-open sooner should flooding in those areas happen again.