New sculpture finds a home under the Bob Kerrey Bridge

A new attraction is now in place under the Bob Kerrey Bridge.

OMAR stands for Omaha Metro Area River, and also happens to be the name of the troll that now resides under the bridge near the river.

The troll statue, OMAR, was sculpted by Omaha artist John Lajba. Lajba has also sculpted the “Road to Omaha” sculpture outside of TD Ameritrade Park and the Bronze statues inside the Durham Museum.

“And you see this beautiful, expansive bridge, and all of a sudden you’ll see this little guy underneath the bridge, sitting on his little house. I think people will say ‘oh there’s Omar’ and maybe not run to him but I think they’ll want to come quickly and say hi to him and get their picture taken with him,” said Lajba.

A book titled “Omar Finds a Home” has also been published and Visit Omaha is donating the book to more than 600 third-grade classes throughout the Omaha area.

