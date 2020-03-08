New screening technique introduced online to help those with coronavirus concerns

Health officials have created a new way to calm fear and point people to the right resources when it comes to the coronavirus.

This new screening helps you understand if the symptoms you have are likely to be the coronavirus or not. It's a quick three-question survey that we can do from our homes.

The questions are standard. Have you been out of the county in the last 14 days? Have you come in close contact with someone who has tested positive in the last 14 days? Do you have a fever or symptoms of a lower respiratory illness?

Depending on how you answer these questions, you will be directed to a phone number that will connect you to the appropriate resources in half an hour tops.

Health officials say this tool is made to help people across a wide and rural part of the country find the help and reassurance they need.

“Our health system has experienced around the country caring for patients that have been infected with this virus. That experience, has been made available to us so that our health system is ready and prepared for what may ultimately end up happening which is we have more than one patient infected by this virus in our region,” said Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health.

The three question survey is now live.

