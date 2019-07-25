New school year begins at Wilson Focus School

It may seem hard to believe but some students are already back in school for the year.

Kids are usually soaking up the last few weeks of summer in July but the kids and staff at Wilson Focus School are getting back to business.

Fifth grade teacher Maggie Douglas said, “Let's get these kids in here and let’s get started,” to launch the academic campaign.

Fifth grader Ser'Renitee is excited to get back in the swing of things after a three week summer break. She's been at Omaha Public Schools’ only year-round program since third grade and this year, she's ready to dive into math and science.

“Science, you get to do experiments and in math, like, you get to, like, solve very hard math equations,” she said. “It's really fun.”

But some of her classmates are not as excited to wake up early again.

Oakland Anderson said, “I want to go home.” He added, “I wish the summer break was as long as the other summer breaks.”

For some of the students the start of the school year means there's a lot to look forward to.

Ser'Renitee said, “Even though we get a shorter break, it's fun because you get to challenge your brain more.”

The rest of Omaha Public Schools still get to enjoy a little bit of summer. They all start on August 14th.