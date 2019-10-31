New robbery reports added to string of recent holdups

Omaha Police are investigating a pair of new robbery reports – the latest in a spate of holdups in the metro.

Robbery investigation at 132nd and Grover Speedee Mart

The most recent target was the Speeded Mart at 132nd and Grover. Witnesses tell officers that an armed man wearing all block clothing and a ski mask was responsible.

The holdup was reported shortly before midnight. Police said the robber left the store on foot, running to a nearby apartment complex.

Just hours before that incident, police were called to 26th and Leavenworth. Details of that incident were not immediately released.

On Sunday, four stores were hit in rapid succession. Police said on Tuesday that two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, had been taken into custody in connection with those crimes. Shots were fired in two of those incidents.

According to the Omaha Police crime mapping tool there have been approximately a dozen metro robberies in the past week.