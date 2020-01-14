New push for Western Nebraska Economic Development group

Some government officials are trying to reinvigorate efforts to promote economic development in western Nebraska.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that regional elected or appointed officials and economic development service providers have been invited to a meeting Thursday in the Scottsbluff City Council Chambers. The goal: reorganize and reboot the Western Nebraska Economic Development group.

The group originally was established in 2015 and met for about three years before losing steam.

Scottsbluff economic development director Starr Lehl said she’s encouraging officials to attend what could become a forum to exchange ideas and experiences.