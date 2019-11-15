New proposed ordinance to ticket those parked in bike lanes

There are plenty of signs letting drivers know where the bike lanes start and end, but many say people parking are taking advantage of the space. A new ordinance would allow police to ticket those parked in the lanes.

This is all part of an effort to keep cyclists safe.

Julie Harris is with Bike Walk Nebraska, says the bike lanes are no different than those for a car.

Mike Rose lives nearby, he was walking his dog in the bike lanes.

“I just have never seen a bicycle on there, they’re good for walking but nobody ever uses them,” said Rose. “I would get rid of these dang things but as long as we got them, you should leave them open for people to use.”

City officials say parking in bike lanes has been an issue in several areas in the metro, from downtown, 13th, and 14th street, to South Omaha.

If the ordinance passes, those who park in the bike lanes will be ticketed $32.

Councilman Pete Festersen, who proposed the deal says the change is to keep riders safe.

"We felt it was important to clarify that parking is not permitted in designated bike lanes as we seek to build out our bike and pedestrian infrastructure in the city," said Festersen.

A public hearing on the ordinance will be held next Tuesday.

