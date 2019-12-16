New program in Sarpy County has deputies check on residents' empty homes

The holidays put a lot of people on the road, but who watches their homes after it disappears in the rearview mirror?

Sarpy County deputies are keeping an eye on empty homes if you ask.

Sarpy County Deputy Gregory Chase is checking up on homes and keeping order on homeowners gone for the holidays.

“We will make sure we get out every day during one of the shifts,” said Chase.

The effort all a prat of Sarpy County’s vacation watch, a free and simple service for homeowners to have an extra layer of protection while away.

Lt. Dennis Svoboda says this helps keep home theft numbers down.

“We believe there has been, we feel this is a success because the citizens of the county keep calling us to want to do this, must be successful if they keep calling up,” said Svoboda.

If you do leave for vacation there are little things you can do to give the illusion you’re home.

“Having that appearance is very important and if you can have someone take care of your lawn or snow care while you are away, you want the appearance you are home,” said Svoboda.

A big sign you may not be home, a snow-covered driveway that hasn’t been cleared or a car with snow still on it.

No need to worry about privacy, the only person who knows your address is the deputy assigned to check on your house. Officers assure homeowners, that they are thorough.

All of this is added work for the deputies. They check on properties when not responding to calls. To register your home, go to the Sarpy County website.