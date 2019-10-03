New parking garage being constructed at SouthPointe Pavilion

A new thousand stall parking garage is taking shape at SouthPointe Pavilions near the new Scheels.

That parking garage was slated to be completed this fall, until some bad weather got in the way

The ground for this garage was broken in January, and then snow and bad weather slowed the project. That wasn't the only delay that forced construction to wait: flooding in other areas made it more difficult to get supplies.

This garage follows the development of the new Scheels location, which is forcing the mall to comply with the city of Lincoln's parking ratio. Finally, the $19 million project is just starting to take shape.

"There is a domino effect," said Julie Lattimer, the Marketing Director at SouthPointe Pavilions. "It's not only their ability to construct the supplies, but to receive the materials for the supplies and ship the supplies out. It's pretty big, this is a 19 million dollar project, so you can imagine it includes a lot of pieces."

Originally the garage was supposed to be done this fall. Now, the goal is to have the garage done by late March, early April. Lattimer said there are plans to provide extra temporary parking during that time.