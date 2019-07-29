New rope course could mean growth for Fontenelle Forest

A sign of hope and healing after the heartland.

Months ago, rushing waters impacted parts of Fontenelle Forest. The recovery process hasn't been easy. But now, the focus is on the opening of a new obstacle course.

Tree Rush Adventure was a 1 million dollar project that started in April.

"We usually see 100,000 people a year who come through our doors to hike our 19 miles of trail so we are anticipating more people seeing our trails just because they came to Tree Rush," said Molly Mullens of Fontenelle Forest.

The park has seven different courses spanning across five acres. Each self-led course is color-coded based on the challenge level.

Tyler Kueffner is the acting manager at Tree Rush. You can find him up in the trees, enjoying the views.

"One of my favorite parts of these parks is the change I see in peoples lives when they overcome their fears," said Kueffner.