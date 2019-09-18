New numbers released for August traffic fatalities

There were 28 deaths in Nebraska this August, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation traffic fatality toll.

The recent uptick brings the total number of traffic deaths through eight months to 160 and that’s a 13 percent increase from this time last year, according to the release.

Other data collected in the report include that six of the 28 fatalities were 15 or younger in age; 22 of the fatalities were in rural locations, and seven of the vehicle occupants were not wearing seatbelts.

