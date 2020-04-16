New information adds to questions about Russia probe dossier

Newly released footnotes from a Justice Department watchdog report raise the prospect that Russian disinformation made its way into a dossier of opposition research that the FBI relied on when obtaining warrants to eavesdrop on a former Trump campaign adviser.

The footnotes were recently declassified by the Trump administration and made public by two Republican senators.

They indicate the FBI was warned about the credibility of certain information and sources cited in the dossier even as it sought the warrants.

The dossier of information was compiled in 2015 and 2016 by Christopher Steele, a former British spy.

