New home sought for Lincoln genealogical society's collection

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Genealogical Society needs a new home for its 8,000-piece collection.

The collection's been housed at the Union College library for the past 30 years. But the college has decided to turn the collection space into a student tutoring center.

Michael George is the genealogical society president, and he told the Lincoln Journal Star the society has until mid-March to find a new place or the collection will go into storage.

The collection includes items such as a 1924 Tobias telephone directory and an index to the marriage records of Lancaster County from 1866 to 1893.