New details released regarding 3 men found dead at an Omaha residence Monday

New details in an incident involving 3 deaths at a residence in Ponca Hills has revealed that the calling party was at the residence in reference to a child custody exchange with a resident.

When authorities arrived, two adult males and one adult female were all showing no signs of life. They were pronounced dead by the rescue personnel.

The males were identified as 24-year-old Michael K. Stewart and 32-year-old Michael J. Hansen both from Omaha. The female was identified as 24-year-old Courtney M. McGuire from Omaha.

According to a release, a search warrant discovered no signs of illness or foul play.

