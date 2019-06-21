New details released on crash that killed NSP trooper and Lewellen man

The Morrill County Sheriff’s Office has released new details about the traffic accident that took the life of Nebraska State Trooper Jerry L. Smith, 51, of Scottsbluff and Derek Lacrete, 28, of Lewellen on Thursday.

At 7:36 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls in reference to a three-vehicle crash west of Bridgeport on Highway 26, near mile marker 59. The 911 calls indicated that one of the vehicles involved was that of a Nebraska State Trooper. Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene at 7:39 a.m. MDT.

The crash occurred when a 2002 Dodge Ram, driven by MaryJo Decora, 60, of Bridgeport, was stopped on the highway waiting to make a left turn into the Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery.

Decora’s vehicle was hit from behind by a 2005 Mazda Tribute, driven by Lacrete. Lacrete’s vehicle hit the back, driver’s side of Decora’s vehicle, causing Lacrete’s vehicle to veer into the oncoming lane, colliding head-on with a Nebraska State Patrol Dodge Charger driven by Trooper Smith.

Lacrete was ejected from his car. He and Smith died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office with reconstruction assistance from the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office.

Funeral services for Trooper Smith are pending.