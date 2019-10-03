New crossing signal to be installed in front of Council Bluffs elementary school

A unique crosswalk is being installed in Council Bluffs outside Hoover Elementary, city officials say it will keep students safer on a road that has increased traffic after the flood.

Hoover Elementary has over 400 students and with limited pickup space, Principal Brittany Hettrick says many people have to park off-site and use the crosswalks.

"We have a significant amount of our students that use the sidewalks and the crosswalks each day at arrival and dismissal," said Hettrick.

The old system has stoplights that Council Bluff's traffic engineer Andy Wicks says, were too hard to see.

"The Hawk signal made the most sense to get them elevated," said Wicks.

The Hawk signal will have five signals that all mean different things at North Broadway.

Omaha has a Hawk signal at 50th and I streets and Omaha traffic engineer Jeff Riesselman says it's been difficult to get people to understand all the signals.

Council Bluffs has a plan.

"Through our social media Council Bluffs Facebook page and other social media and also we're working with the staff of the school to get parents informational sheets," said Wicks.

There will also be signs for out of town or unaware drivers.

Hoover Elementary is continuing to offer a crossing guard at that crosswalk aswell.

