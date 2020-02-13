New charges filed against Chinese tech giant that with parts used in Nebraska cell towers

The federal government says Huawei uses a backdoor in its rural cell phone towers for spying and on Thursday added new criminal charges against the company.

The Justice Department has accused the company of plotting to steal trade secrets, doing business in North Korea, and helping Iran spy on protestors.

A 6 News investigation found 18 cell phone towers in Nebraska with Huawei equipment. Nebraska no longer funds Huawei's equipment and is actively trying to get rid of what's already in the state.

The Public Service Commission is trying to figure out how to pay to remove and replace the parts.

The Trump administration has been lobbying western countries to avoid using the equipment as new wireless networks are built.