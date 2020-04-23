New cases in Colfax County

East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) has identified five new positive cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction.

Three of the new cases are in Colfax County and two new cases are in Platte County. This brings the total number of confirmed positive cases to 22 in the health district.

Contact tracing and investigation is ongoing; no additional details are available at this time. Those that have been exposed have been contacted.

In total, the cumulative County counts are as follows, with probable cases in parentheses:

• Boone 0 (0 probable)

• Colfax 8 (4 probable)

• Nance 1 (1 probable)

• Platte 13 (4 probable)

The ages of confirmed and probable range from 9 to 83 years of age.