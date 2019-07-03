New car rental facility in Eppley Airfield now open

A brand new car rental facility opened at Eppley Airfield today to add ease for travelers.

Before today, shuttles were needed to take people who were renting cars, to their cars. The new facility is near a parking garage that is set to open in the coming weeks. The addition is a part of a much larger project, according to Eppley Airfield.

“What you see right now is the rental car portion of that, that is open for rental car customers at Eppley Airfield,” said Paul Sorensen, an Eppley representative. “The second component of that is a new north parking garage.”

The new garage will feature 200 new parking spaces.