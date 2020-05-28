New app helps children navigate organ transplants

Nebraska Medicine has created a way for pediatric transplant patients and their families to navigate the process of surgery before, during and after the procedure. It's an app called Transplant U.

The creator of the app, Lisa Wallace-Spech says it's child-friendly, interactive and features captivating graphics, explanations, and suggestions for coping.

Typically, children preparing for a transplant would read a cook called "the ABCs of Your New Liver," but Wallace-Spech says an app is better because kids can touch, move and be involved in the experience through learning.

"I thought 'there's got to be another way we can give them pieces of information and then let them explore it more on their own,'" she said. When they can move pieces around, to either read the text themselves or have it read to them, it allows them to be engaged with their families."

Joseph Timperley and his family got a sneak peek at the app after he received a new liver in December of 2019. Joseph, who is 12 years-old, says he thinks the best part of the app is how interactive it is.

The app allows patients to create their own avatar and choose the organ transplant specific to their case. Then, it takes them through the different aspects of the surgery.

"Where all the tubes go, be able to see what's being placed on the patient, what they need the IV for, what the ventilator looks like, the oxygen tubing looks like, can all be placed on the character on the app and that gives them a really good visual," said Joseph's mom Jennifer Timperley.

"And it helps with before you see someone after their surgery because it can be overwhelming to see all the tubes and stuff on them, even if you know what all the stuff is it can be kind of shocking," added Joseph.

Jennifer say the Transplant U app makes sure kids and their families are as educated as possible about the entire journey.

"Anything they can learn to prepare them for what they're going to see and hear and experience gives them so much advantage going into it knowing what to expect," she said. "The app just adds to that education of being able to empower kids and families."

Creators and developers also say the app is easier to update than a book so it will be ever-changing and evolving.