New apartment project raises concern over parking in Benson

Work on a $14 million housing project on the edge of the Benson Business District is underway.

But the Omaha City Council still has to approve some final touches.

Nearby business owners are unsure of the long term effects of putting the project on a small two-thirds of an acre plot of land.

Jim Clifford says Benson is a lot different than when he opened his motorcycle shop 30 years ago.

Now, he's facing a big challenge.

A four story, 97 unit apartment building is going up right next door.

“I don't mind the idea of the building going in,” he said. “But I don't think it was very well thought through with the parking situation because I could see in two years this is going to be a complete mess up here.”

Angi Ccoleman runs Daisy Jones Locker just across the street from Clifford Cycles.

She has similar concerns.

“We all know that there's not going to be as many parking spaces are there are even apartments let alone people might have more than one car,” she said.

Parking in Benson is already tight and with only 66 parking stalls included in the apartment project, that puts more cars on the street or in Angi Coleman's parking lot.

“I don't want to ever tow anybody but that might be something that we have to start enforcing in the future because i do have my parking lot and it is for my customers and I'd like to keep it that way,” she said.

It's a problem planners say they are aware of, according to Omaha City Councilman Pete Festersen.

“We're also working on parking for the entire business district which I think will help with that,” Festersen said. “There's a lot of opportunities there to, I think, improve that and it's the right time to be doing that now that we're seeing this second wave of investment interest in the area. “It”s really one of the coolest parts in the whole city so we're pretty proud of that.”

Jim Clifford says the project could have an adverse effect on the area.

“I can see a lot of problems coming Benson's way,” he said. “A lot of issues with the parking and probably a lot more things are going to be happening up here that people are not going to want to see.”

Clifford said he may actually make more money if the parking problem comes about. He started a towing service a few months ago.

Angi Coleman is hoping the project brings more walk in traffic to her store.

The city council votes on final amendments to the project along with a proposed two million dollars in tax increment financing (TIF) on Tuesday.

