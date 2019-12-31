New Year brings new gun restrictions to Offutt Air Force Base

The New Year is bringing a change in policy that's not going over well at Offutt Air Force Base. It has to do with bringing privately owned firearms onto base property.

In a couple days a gun policy changes at Offutt. For the past year, if you had a Concealed Carry permit and a Department of Defense ID, you could keep your personal firearm locked in the car when you came to the base.

The 55th Wing Commander will prohibit that practice as of January 2 so you won't even be able to bring your personal firearm on site. If you do, you'll need to check it at the gate.

The commander says it’s reflective of the full confidence of the 55th security forces to protect the base and keep control of all other firearms.

Since the announcement on Monday, more than 600 comments have been made to Offutt's Facebook page. The majority, upset with the policy and wondering what the real reason is.

Recently retired Airman Robert Anthony Sr. explained it this way: "The laws of Nebraska allow me to pull up to a school and lock my gun in the car and go in. Many places allow us to do it. Why not at the base? Especially a military member like myself where they trust me with national secrets and security and trust me being armed but not with my own personal protection to and from the base. I find that hypocritical."

We asked to talk with the Wing Commander and other leadership but they weren't available on this New Year's Eve.