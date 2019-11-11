New Visions Center provides transitional lift for veterans in distress

All across the country we say thank you to our veterans on this Veterans Day.

There are a countless number of ceremonies and programs that highlight this special day but many of our veterans have some serious issues to deal with. Homelessness is just one of those issues.

The New Visions Center in Omaha provides 26 homeless veterans with transitional apartments.

Robert Sheehan is the Executive Director there and he said they have a wonderful staff that helps veterans every day. “Both the men who are here and the staff that understands their plight and who are able to accept them where they’re at and try to start with them wherever they’re at and move them through the process. Most of them don’t have homes. They live in shelters. They don’t have anything left.”

There are veterans in Omaha who don’t want us to forget about the men and women who do the heavy lifting every day working with veterans to help them reenter society after their service years are over.

With thoughts turning to veterans on this day there are those for whom every day is Veterans Day.

Lewis Turner served 20 years in the army. He’s now serving food for other veterans at New Visions.

Turner said, “Most vets, they need job training. You can’t go to a job. You’ve done missiles all your life. You’re not going to find that in the civilian world.”

Steve Roberts, a 20-year veteran himself, is the New Visions Director. He said his years of service enable him to communicate better to veterans in need.

“Veterans have their own language, their own shorthand,” he said. “Being outside that is kind of hard to understand.”

The day to honor veterans is special and appreciated but Lewis Turner said the people working with veterans on the front lines deserve more attention.

“I think they go unsung heroes because they just uplifted that vet to where he can get out into society and make something of himself.”

New Visions officials say Lewis failed to mention himself who, after 20 years of service, continues to give.

Sheehan said, “He’s not just feeding them food. He’s feeding them hope. He’s feeding them success. He’s feeding them an opportunity. That’s what he does every day. Outside these walls, no one’s ever heard of Lewis Turner but we have heard of Lewis Turner.”

Officials at New Vision say there are more than 40 people in the transition program. Some of the veterans are dealing with mental health or substance abuse issues.