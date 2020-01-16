New Orleans police issue simple battery warrant for Odell Beckham Jr.

The New Orleans Police Department said it has obtained an arrest warrant for simple battery after Odell Beckham Jr. was seen in a video making contact with a security guard.

The alleged battery happened after LSU beat Clemson in the Superdome on Monday (Jan. 13). Beckham, a former LSU player and current wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns, can be seen hitting the officer on his backside.

Video was posted on social media and then shared on several national websites.

Beckham was also seen handing out money in another video. The money was reportedly fake, but Heisman winning Quarterback Joe Burrow later said he recieved real cash. The school is investigating.