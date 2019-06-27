New Omaha DMV facility slated to open next spring

Here's a look at part of your motoring future - the new DMV center planned at 171st and West Dodge Road.

White Lotus Group has been selected by The State of Nebraska as the developer for the department's newest location in Omaha, in the West Dodge Pointe development.

White Lotus Group CEO and founder, Arun Agarwal said, “We have been diligently working with the Nebraska DMV team to ensure that this build-to-suit project is a space that will allow their team to continue to best serve the community, and an office that they are proud to work at every day.”

The Nebraska DMV will be the only tenant in the building and will neighbor the additional new and occurring development within West Dodge Pointe.

“We are excited to continue our transformation of driver licensing services in the Omaha area,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. “Our new express station, just north of 56th & Ames, is our most recent addition and we look forward to improving our services and customer experience further, when the west Omaha location opens next year.”

The building is expected to be completed in the spring of 2020.