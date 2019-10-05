New Mexico welcomes the annual Balloon Fiesta

The annual international gathering that puts nine days of opulent glowing orbs in the skies over New Mexico is officially in gear once again.

New Mexico's annual Balloon Fiesta

The Balloon Fiesta is officially up and running in Albuquerque, although Saturday morning fog put a damper on some of the actual aerial antics.

But a damp shroud can't snuff out the fiery magic of a balloon glow and more than 100 enthusiasts lit things up in the morning darkness to get things off to a colorful if not airborne start.

The floating bubbles that boast exotic shapes are also crowd favorites.

Private landowners have granted permission for balloonists to land at some 400 different sites over the course of the festival.

The Fiesta dates back to 1972 when a scant field of 13 balloons got things started. More than 500 are expected over the course of this years celebration.