New Mexico jail issues directive to decline inmates with body piercings

There's a potential get-out-of-jail-free card in Albuquerque.

The Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque issued a directive telling correctional officers not to accept inmates with body piercings. Some see the move as a potential get out of jail free card. (Source: KOAT/CNN)

Corrections officers with the Metropolitan Detention Center are being directed not to accept suspects who refuse to remove body piercings.

Jail officials said the policy is not new.

"We were made aware that a reminder of the policy was needed, which is what the directive does," said Candace Hopkins, of the Metropolitan Detention Center.

But police union officials say it was news to most cops on the street.

They know people are being released because of it.

“I guarantee you the word is on the street that if you refuse to take out your piercings, they will release you from custody,” said Shaun Willoughby, president of the Albuquerque Police Officers Association.

Jail officials say they were not aware of anyone being released because of piercings.

"MDC does not want to see anyone released from any agency's custody over something like body jewelry,” Hopkins said. “We obviously can work out a compromise. We have supervisors on staff that will come and have a discussion with the law enforcement agency."

Police won’t remove body piercings from detainees.

"What is the governmental interest for a police officer to use force on an individual simply because they don't want to take a body piercing out of their body?" Willoughby said.

Willoughby said for years the jail has accepted people with piercings.

"I think piercing shops in the city of Albuquerque are going to be very busy," he said.

An Albuquerque police spokesman said the order is a problem for the police department.

He said the department has reached out to county leaders to try to figure out a solution.

