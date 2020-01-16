New Iowa caucus rules could spark clashing claims of victory

New rules in this year's Iowa caucuses could give presidential candidates an unprecedented opportunity to spin the results.

In previous years, the Iowa Democratic Party reported just one number: the number of state delegates won by each candidate. For the first time, the party will this year report two other numbers — who had the most votes at the beginning and at the end of the night.

Party officials say the new process will enhance transparency. But there is a growing sense it could also breed confusion by giving several candidates the chance to say they won the caucuses.