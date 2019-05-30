Boutique hotel company takes on Blackstone as work toward reopening continues

The Blackstone Hotel will be in the hands of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants when it reopens next year.

The historic building has been under construction and on Thursday, Kimpton announced it has signed on to the project.

Kimpton has hotels across the U.S. and around the world, but the company says the Blackstone is its first property in the Heartland.

Set to reopen next spring, the hotel will feature 205 guestrooms, a steakhouse, and the reimagined Cottonwood Room bar. The famed rooftop Grand Ballroom, where Richard Nixon announced his presidential run in 1967, is also being restored.

—

Correction: The original version of this story incorrectly stated the ownership status of the hotel. 6 News regrets the error.