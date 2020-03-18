Netflix has party watching options even for those far apart

(CNN) - If you’re missing movie nights with friends during social distancing,

Google Chrome and Netflix have a solution. It’s called Netflix Party.

The Chrome extension allows you to watch and chat with your friends from separate locations.

All you have to do is download the extension, start watching a Netflix show, and then click on the “np” icon on the toolbar.

It will give you a web address to send to anyone you want, though they need to also have the extension installed, then chat the night away like you normally would.

You can even pause and restart the video whenever you need.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.