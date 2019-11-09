Neighbors want answers about eyesore that caught fire Friday night

Neighbors want answers about a vacant building that caught fire Friday night in the 200 block of S. 10th Street in Council Bluffs.

Vacant Council Bluffs building catches fire in the 200 block of S. 10th Street

It was reported around 10:30 p.m. and it was the latest chapter in the continuing saga of a neighborhood eyesore.

Carla Dodge said, "I would say maybe four to five times it's been on fire this year alone."

Firefighters had trouble getting to the part that was burning Friday night. The flames were in the rear of the building and firefighters had to go through an alley, then up a ladder to reach the part that was burning.

Neighbors told 6 News on Saturday that the vacant building is not only troubling to look at but it poses a safety threat.

One neighbor we spoke with said the flames got so out of control Friday that part of their property was damaged.

This was one of two fires that were burning at the same time Friday. The other was at 8th Street and 6th Avenue. That building was occupied. Eleven tenants were displaced.

No one was injured in either fire.