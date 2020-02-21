Neighbors not happy with 72nd & Center redevelopment proposal

A highly visible section of land in central Omaha is being looked at for re-development.

The property currently houses a hotel and nightclub right on the corner of 72nd and West Center Road, but neighbors tell 6 News they are not thrilled about a new proposal for the area.

The convenience of this quiet neighborhood on 72nd Street drew Dana Raabe to this neighborhood nine years ago.

“We had a little one at the time, two now and the proximity to St. Joan of Arc was a big draw,” he said.

But that's changing.

“There's a lot of apartments,” he said. One across 72nd for a lot of people, and there's a proposed one here at the Shark Club site.”

The club and Quality Inn hotel on the corner of 72nd Street and West Center Road are in such disrepair that the city is considering designating it a "community redevelopment area." The old buildings would be demolished.

Early plans call for an apartment complex to replace the dilapidated hotel.

“They're talking 270 units here you know that's five hundred to a thousand people probably living right here and the traffic is going to show it,” Raabe said.

Neighbor Rick Lindauer also opposes the plan.

“I don't go for it," he said. "There's too many children in the neighborhood now, and it's going to ruin the establishment of this neighborhood."

In a statement, Meridian Development said the community redevelopment designation helps in applying for tax increment financing for the nearly four-acre plot, adding; "We believe the 72nd and Center apartment project will enhance an important intersection in Omaha..."

Lindauer and Raabe plan to attend the city council's public hearing on March 3rd hoping their concerns will be heard.

“It's progress,” Raabe said. “But it benefits very few people. It benefits the developer and the folks that are going to charge rent.”

Raabe said he and his wife have discussed the possibility of moving if the project goes through.

Another neighbor said he would like to see a church on that corner and is concerned about how his property values will be impacted.