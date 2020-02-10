Neighbors look to create street improvement district for crumbling roads

People who live in four Omaha neighborhoods hope to have their streets repaired soon but they will have to go into their own pockets to get the job done. The ordinances creating a street improvement district will be on tomorrow’s City Council agenda.

The majority of the neighbors say they are willing to pay to get their street repaired.

Property owners along a stretch of Ames Avenue around 87th Street want to fix their street. They say conditions here are horrible. In 2016 neighbors did get together and paid half the cost to apply a mixture of oil and gravel to their street but they say that isn’t doing the job anymore and they want to find a more permanent solution.

“We’ve lived here for 28 years and about every five years we have to have the road resurfaced so therefore if it's concreted we won’t have that issue anymore all the neighbors got together and signed the petition decided concrete was the best way to go,” said Steve Thomas, a homeowner.

Neighbors will have to pay 50 percent of the cost to repair their street, those we talked to say the cost will be worth it.

There will be a public hearing and a vote on the ordinance at Tuesday’s City Council meeting unless there is a protest from neighbors who object.

