Neighbors helping neighbors with help from new Groopit app during pandemic

A small Omaha non-profit realized there was a gap that needed to be filled by neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alexis Bromley of One Omaha said, "Big agencies don't have the ability to handle small tasks. But neighbors with trusted communities can help one another as we are in this space for who knows how long."

A week ago, Alexis Bromley, director of the non-profit "One Omaha" teamed up with a technology platform in Seattle called "GroopIt". Within days, 25 neighborhood associations had signed up, including Aksarben and Elmwood.

Jen Bauer, President of Aksarben Elmwood Neighborhood Association said, "I’ve helped my neighbor. They've helped me."

Unlike social media apps, this one requires an invite. That way users know who is doing what, to up the trust factor.

Bauer said, "Anyone who doesn't want to get out is who we are trying to target."

From medicines to groceries, the needs vary from home to home. The idea is to also spread the good news.

Alexis Bromley said, "If you go to the grocery store -- take a picture of the cart -- and say you are dropping this off for a neighbor today."

While we live in a technological age, the message is as old as time. Don't forget to help your neighbor.