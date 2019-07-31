Neighbors discover newborn abandoned on porch in Pa.

Neighbors on Tuesday found an abandoned newborn baby, just hours old.

On a porch in Pennsylvania, an abandoned baby was found. Police are searching for the mother.

It was like a scene straight out of a movie - at least that’s what Terrell Phillips said when he found an hours-old baby girl wrapped in a blanket on his next-door neighbor’s porch.

“Once I came out and saw the white towel, I didn’t pay it no mind. But once I saw a little arm, I thought it was an animal or something like that,” Phillips said.

Once Phillips realized it was an infant, he contacted the homeowner.

“I said, ‘It’s not my baby. I don’t know anything about this baby.’ ... So I just called the cops.” said Thomas Daley, homeowner of the porch where the baby was found.

It was 93 degrees when the baby was found.

Police showed up in Upper Darby around 1 p.m. Tuesday and rushed the infant to the hospital.

Police are scouring the neighborhood for clues to lead them to the mother.

“A child at 28 days old can be left at a hospital and or a police station without any criminality as long as the child’s safe. Now mom is facing charges of recklessly endangering and endangering the welfare of a child.” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said.

As police work to track down the mother, the good Samaritans just hope the newborn finds a loving home.

“God’s luck that I was home and Terrell came out at the same time,” Daley said.

“I just want the best for that little girl, that’s all,” Phillips said.

Authorities said hospitals in the area have been told to be on the lookout for the mother. They suspect she lives in the neighborhood.

