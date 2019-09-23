Neighbors concerned over large sinkhole taking over their street

People in one metro neighborhood are concerned over what’s been popping up in the middle of their street.

Ida Street sinkhole

Near 25th and Ida streets, noticeable street erosion has taken over after all the flooding that has come through the area. Holes and sinkholes on this street drop down at least 3 to 4 feet.

It all started with a small hole outside Brad Whitmore’s home a couple of weeks ago.

“Initially we had a hole that opened up at the end of my driveway. It wasn’t very big. You could fit a couple of bowling balls in there,” said Whitmore. “All that rainwater just opened it up.”

Then Friday afternoon, neighbors say they felt the earth move.

“I’m standing here with the neighbor and we’re literally watching the cracks, like ‘ahhh’,” said Whitmore.

Now that little hole is a sinkhole in the middle of Ida Street.

“My concern is not only with the cars going up and down the street, but we’ve seen it before where in other cities, these things give way and a car is swallowed. We’re also next to an elementary school and they’re curious—they’re kids—they look in holes and can easily get ahead of themselves and fall into one of the holes,” said Whitmore.

Many neighbors are worried about what may be lurking beneath their streets.

6 On Your Side heard from the Omaha Sewer Department and was told the City did not know about the sinkhole until 6 News contacted them. The City is planning to be out tomorrow to run more tests under Ida Street.

