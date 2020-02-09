Neighbors concerned over large grouping of parked semi trucks

A neighborhood just north of the Metro says their streets are being taken over by illegal parkers.

The problem is these semis.

A man we spoke to says it's been parked here for weeks and according to this line of city code that far exceeded its limit.

Section 36 -176 of city code rules that semis are not allowed to park on residential streets or allies for more than one hour unless they are unloading.

Well, all the ones we saw parked in this area for sure weren't unloading. We took a drive with Shelley Hollis who says the handful of ones we saw today is a far smaller number then he sees normally.

"For approximately two years we've been fighting this battle with the 18-wheelers and no one has done anything. We talked with the mayor...the city council, police department and no one has done anything about it,” said Hollis.

Hollis told me his concerns are the lack of parking in some areas due to the semis and that they take up too much space in the streets themselves.

We reached out to the mayor’s office and police for their comment on what is being done to handle the problem.

